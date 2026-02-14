UP CM pays tribute to CRPF martyrs on Pulwama attack anniversary

Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a Pulwana terror attack on this day in 2019.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath wrote, "Salute to all the brave sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is a proclamation of the invincible resolve of Indian valour, which always inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid his respects, saying in a post on X in Hindi, "Heartfelt tributes to the supreme sacrifice of all the brave soldiers of Mother India who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack! Their courage, bravery, and dedication to the defence of the nation will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, in his tribute, added, "Heartfelt tributes and salutations to all the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives at the feet of Mother India in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this very day, February 14, 2019." The attack, carried out by a suicide bomber who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, killed 40 jawans.

In retaliation, India launched the Balakot airstrike days after the attack. PTI NAV SMV SMV HIG HIG