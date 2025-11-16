UP CM pays tribute to freedom fighter Uda Devi, says her sacrifice inspired youth to fight injustice

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day, saying her sacrifice serves as a reminder that when injustice grows, the resistance against it must be even greater.

Speaking at an event to mark her martyrdom day, Adityanath hailed Uda Devi as an enduring symbol of courage and resistance. On this day in 1857, Uda Devi killed 36 British soldiers during the First War of Indian Independence.

Lauding her courage, Adityanath said, "Her sacrifice reminds us that if injustice grows, the resistance against it should be even bigger. Her resistance at that time inspired the youth and revolutionaries of the country to fight against injustice with full commitment." The chief minister also highlighted the efforts of the double-engine government in restoring and beautifying sites linked to the Pasi heritage, including the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort. He announced that approval had been granted for a light-and-sound show at the fort to help future generations learn about the region’s warriors.

Recalling his visit to the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort, Adityanath said, "The government has approved its beautification and installation of a light-and-sound show to ensure that future generations learn about the legacy of the region's warriors, including Maharaja Lakhan Pasi, Satan Pasi, Cheeta Pasi, Bijli Pasi, Raja Gangabaksh Rawat, and Veera Pasi." Several old forts are being restored and developed into centres of inspiration for youth, he added.

Adityanath further said that his government has incorporated lessons on freedom fighters, including those from the Pasi community, in school curricula. He mentioned that additional books have been provided at various levels to ensure students learn about these personalities.

"An additional book has been introduced through the Basic Education Council, and the syllabus has been expanded at local, regional, and state levels so that students in every class learn about India’s great personalities," he said.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of three women battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to be named after prominent women freedom fighters of 1857, including Uda Devi.

"Three new women’s PAC battalions have been established: one in Lucknow named after Uda Devi, one in Gorakhpur named after Jhalkari Bai Kori, and one in Budaun named after Avanti Bai Lodhi. These brave women played a decisive role in India’s struggle for freedom and demonstrated the immense courage and strength of Nari Shakti," Yogi said.

"Veerangana Uda Devi reminds us how capable and powerful women are," he added.

Honouring women warriors and uplifting Scheduled Caste communities remains a priority for the state government, he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, MP Ashok Rawat, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, MLCs Mahendra Singh, Pawan Singh Chauhan, Mukesh Sharma, former Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, and BJP Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi. PTI CDN HIG HIG