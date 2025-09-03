UP CM pays tribute to late head of Ayodhya royal family

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to Raja Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, head of Ayodhya royal family and member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at his 'tehrahvi' (13th day of demise), an official statement said.

Adityanath offered flowers at Mishra's portrait at the Ayodhya Rajsadan, met grieving family members, and expressed condolences.

Calling Mishra's demise "an irreparable loss to society and culture," the chief minister said his lifelong contribution to Lord Ram and the Ram temple movement would always be remembered.

"Raja saheb's personality was a unique blend of religion, culture and tradition," Adityanath said.

The ceremony saw a large turnout of saints, seers, public representatives, officials and members of various social organisations.

Mishra, who had been unwell for some time, passed away on August 23 night. Citizens and associates of the royal family have been visiting the Rajsadan to offer condolences ever since.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Hanumangarhi temple and later Ram temple, where he inspected the progress of the work being carried out there.