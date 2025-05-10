UP CM pays tribute to martyrs of 1857 revolt

Lucknow/Meerut (UP), May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday marked the 168th anniversary of First War of Independence by paying tribute to the freedom fighters and termed the Revolt of 1857 as "people's revolution," and a symbol of India's self-respect, courage, valour, sacrifice and independent consciousness.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who participated in it.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "To free Mother India from British rule, the first freedom struggle was started on this day in the year 1857 by the immortal sons of Mother India. Heartfelt tributes to all the martyrs who participated in this 'People's Revolution', a symbol of India's self-respect, courage, valour, sacrifice and independent consciousness." Meanwhile, a "prabhat pheri" was taken out in Meerut, which started from Gandhi Ashram and ended at Shaheed Smarak via Indira Chowk and Budhana Gate. The programme was organised with the co-operation of the district administration.

District Magistrate VK Singh hoisted the national tri-colour at the Shaheed Smarak and visited the exhibition on the 1857 revolution in the museum.

Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, he appealed to the people not to pay attention to the rumours spread on social media and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

A cultural programme was also presented by the students at the Shaheed Smarak, attended by government officials and dignitaries.

Earlier, District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada reached Baba Augharhnath Temple and paid floral tribute to the martyrs.

Fifty-five people voluntarily donated blood in a blood donation camp organised at Meerut Police Line to mark the occasion. Health department employees, policemen and the public participated in the camp.