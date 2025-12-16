UP CM pays tribute to Ram Janmabhoomi leader Vedanti, says his life was devoted to 'Ram karya'

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti in Ayodhya, saying his entire life was devoted to "Ram karya" (work in the service of Lord Ram).

Adityanath reached the Hindu Dham Ashram in Ayodhya and offered floral tributes to the late saint, a day after his death. He recalled Vedanti's lifelong contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the development of Ayodhya.

"The senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Abhiyan may no longer be physically present among us, but his entire life was dedicated to the development of Ayodhya Dham and the construction of the grand temple of Ram Lalla," the chief minister said, according to an official statement.

Adityanath said Vedanti's life was wholly devoted to the cause of Lord Ram and described it as a coincidence that he breathed his last while narrating the sacred Ram Katha. He prayed to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet.

During his visit to the temple town, the chief minister also offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanumangarhi shrine, officials said.

Recalling Vedanti's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Adityanath said he had been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign from its early phase in 1983 until its culmination. He noted that Vedanti was present at key milestones, including the 'dharma dhwaja arohan' ceremony at the Ram temple on November 25, reflecting his continuous involvement.

The chief minister said Vedanti had the rare privilege of witnessing the movement from its inception to its success, including the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, the 'pran pratishtha' on January 22, 2024, and the recent flag-hoisting ceremony.

"It was the result of his lifelong devotion that he saw Ram Lalla enthroned in a grand temple and a divine, resurgent Ayodhya taking shape," he said.

He also highlighted Vedanti's close association with the Gorakshpeeth, noting that Vedanti's guru, Mahant Abhiram Das and Gorakshpeeth's then head Mahant Digvijaynath were associated with events linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi in 1949.

Adityanath said Vedanti continued as a senior member of the movement when the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti was formed with Mahant Avaidyanath as its president.

Expressing condolences to Vedanti's disciples and followers, the chief minister urged them to remain connected to the cause of Ram karya. He said he had come to Ayodhya to offer "humble tributes" and convey sympathies to the ashram community.

Vedanti, 67, the mahant of Vashishtha Bhavan, died on Monday at a super-speciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after suffering a heart attack. Hospital authorities said he had been admitted with septicemia and multiple organ failure. An attempt to airlift him to AIIMS Bhopal was thwarted due to dense fog.

Born in Rewa district, Vedanti was the executive president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and represented Machhlishahar and Pratapgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP MP between 1996 and 1999. His body was brought to Ayodhya for last rites, to be performed in the temple town, his disciples said.

In a post on X Tuesday morning, the chief minister said Vedanti's "entire life of sacrifice devoted to 'Ram kaj and rashtra seva' will always remain memorable and inspirational". He added, "May Lord Ram grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet".

In an earlier condolence message, Adityanath described Vedanti's death as an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world and Sanatan Dharma, saying his life of service to religion, society and the nation would continue to inspire generations. PTI KIS AKY