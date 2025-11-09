UP CM pays tributes to Buddhist monk Bhante A B Gyaneshwar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tributes to Buddhist monk Bhante A B Gyaneshwar, who passed away recently, and said his life is a symbol of compassion, service, and peace.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Today, in Kushinagar district, I paid my last respects to the renowned Buddhist religious leader and saint, Shri Bhante Dnyaneshwar Ji, and offered floral tributes.” "His life was a symbol of compassion, service, and peace. His teachings will always remain a source of inspiration for all of society," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, MLAs, officials and Buddhist monks were also present on the occasion.

Buddhist monk Bhante A B Gyaneshwar died in Lucknow's Medanta Hospital during treatment on the morning of October 31. He was 90-years-old.

Bhante Gyaneshwar was suffering from a prolonged illness, Buddhist Vihar officials said.

His mortal remains have been kept at the Burma Buddha Vihar for public homage until November 10, after which his final rites will be performed according to Buddhist rituals.

He was the president of the Kushinagar Bhikshu Sangh and also served as the head of the Myanmar Buddha Vihar. Bhante Gyaneshwar was honoured by the Government of Myanmar with its highest religious title, making him the first Indian recipient of the award.

He also played a pivotal role in promoting Buddhism at the international pilgrimage centre of Kushinagar. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ