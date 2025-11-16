UP CM pays tributes to freedom fighter Uda Devi, says her sacrifice inspired youth to fight injustice

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day on Sunday, saying her sacrifice is a reminder that if injustice grows, the resistance against it should be even bigger.

Speaking at an event here to mark her martyrdom day, Adityanath described her as an enduring symbol of courage and resistance.

On this day in 1857, Uda Devi killed 36 British soldiers in the first war of Indian independence.

Lauding Uda Devi's courage, Adityanath said her "sacrifice reminds us that if injustice grows, the resistance against it should be even bigger. Her resistance at that time inspired the youth and revolutionaries of the country to fight against injustice with full commitment".

He said the double-engine government is restoring and beautifying sites linked to the Pasi heritage, including the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort. Approval has been given for a light and sound show at the fort, he said.

The chief minister said his government has incorporated lessons on freedom fighters, including those from the Pasi community, in school curricula. Additional books have been provided at various levels to ensure students learn about these personalities.

Adityanath further announced that three women battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary will be named after prominent women freedom fighters of 1857, including Uda Devi.

"Veerangana Uda Devi reminds us how capable and powerful women are," he said.

Honouring women warriors and uplifting Scheduled Caste communities remains a priority for the state government, he said. PTI CDN DIV DIV