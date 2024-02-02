UP CM praises 'positive discussions' in legislature ahead of Budget session

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh Legislature is being recognised as an important pillar of democracy for its positive discussions in the last 5-6 years.

He was speaking before the commencement of the Budget session of the UP Legislature.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the successful completion of the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Today marks the beginning of the session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the year 2024, and I extend a heartfelt welcome to all honourable members on this auspicious occasion," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

He also appealed to all opposition members to think above party politics and engage in constructive discussions in the House for the development of the state, the statement said.

The chief minister noted that the positive image cultivated about the state, both nationally and globally, would be advantageous for opposition parties as well.

Highlighting the significance of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, he said it represents the hopes and aspirations of 25 crore people of the state, the statement said.

The chief minister said the budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature and the income and expenditure for the year will be discussed in the House, it added.

After the session commenced, the Samajwadi Party legislators raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House carrying placards during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of the legislature. PTI NAV RPA