UP CM prays at Kashi Vishwanath temple during two-day visit to Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Saturday and prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav shrine for the prosperity of the public.

On a two-day visit to the holy city, he performed rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple after attending a review meeting.

According to an official statement, devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath temple greeted the chief minister with the "Har Har Mahadev" chant.

In the evening, Adityanath visited a night shelter, interacted with people staying there and enquired about their well-being. He distributed blankets and food packets to the people there, and also gave chocolates to children.

The chief minister reviewed the facilities at the shelter and sought feedback from residents, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

He directed officials to ensure that no one spends the night on roads or in the open during the harsh winter.