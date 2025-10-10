UP CM presents homes to 160 families, launches developmental projects worth Rs 118 crore

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, handed over the keys to 160 flats — 80 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 80 for the Low-Income Group (LIG) — at the high-rise palm paradise complex on Deoria Bypass here.

According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 development projects worth Rs 118 crore under the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) and planted a tree to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that owning a home is every family's dream, and today, 160 families are receiving this auspicious Diwali gift.

"With an average family size of 5-6 members, around 700-800 people will directly benefit. This is not just a housing scheme for individuals, it is a milestone in their lives," he added.

The chief minister highlighted that the housing distribution was carried out with transparency. Forty displaced families were given priority under the GDA scheme, while the remaining 120 were selected through a lottery system from over 9,000 applicants.

EWS flats measure 35 square metres and are available at Rs 5.40 lakh with subsidies, compared to the market price of Rs 13-15 lakh. LIG flats are 41 square metres, priced at Rs 10.80 lakh, compared to the market price of Rs 19-20 lakh.

He stressed that when the government and public representatives are honest, the poor face no obstacles in accessing housing.

Praising the location, Adityanath noted the complex's excellent connectivity to Ramgarh Lake, the zoo, and Khorabar, and suggested forming housing committees to ensure proper maintenance of high-rise buildings, including elevators and other facilities.

He also referred to earlier projects -- Gorakh Enclave, Rapti Nagar, and Patrakarpuram -- emphasising that special schemes will continue for street vendors, labourers, journalists, doctors, teachers, and small businessmen.

The chief minister recalled that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, free housing has been provided to 4 crore poor people across India. In Uttar Pradesh alone, over 60 lakh people have received homes.

"Good intentions lead to good work. When the public elects a good government, development reaches the poor," he said.

Highlighting the state's crackdown on mafia-held land, Adityanath stated that last year, 76 flats were built in Prayagraj on land freed from mafia occupation. Similar initiatives are underway in Lucknow.

"Now in Uttar Pradesh, homes for the poor will replace mafia mansions," he added.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Bipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Rajesh Tripathi, and Pradeep Shukla, UP Women Commission vice-chairperson Charu Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the statement said.