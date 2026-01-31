UP CM renames one village each in UP's Firozabad, Hardoi

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday decided to rename one village each in Firozabad and Hardoi district, the CMO said.

According to this decision, the village "Urmura Kirar" in Firozabad district will now be renamed "Harinagar," and the village "Hajipur" in Hardoi district will be renamed "Siyaramnagar." The Chief Minister's office in a post on X said, "The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename the village 'Urmura Kirar' under Vasudevmai Gram Panchayat in Shikohabad tehsil and development block of Firozabad district as 'Harinagar'." In another post, it said that the chief minister has decided to rename the village "Hajipur" under Bharawan development block in Hardoi district as "Siyaramnagar". PTI NAV SHS