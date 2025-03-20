UP CM reviews construction of govt engineering college in Gonda

Gonda, Mar 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the construction of the Government Engineering College here on Thursday.

Adityanath chaired a meeting with officials here and emphasised on promoting the achievements and development schemes of the state government at district-level fairs from March 25 to 27 to mark eight years of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

He also reviewed the construction of Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur and instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of both the projects.

During the meeting, he directed officials to expedite road-cutting work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The CM also asked them to extend loan facilities to maximum beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Adityanath also announced the renaming of Sohelwa Sanctuary as Suheldev Wildlife Sanctuary during the divisional review meeting.

He asked officials to strengthen embankments on waterbodies to prevent flood-related incidents.

The CM also directed to curb liquor smuggling from Nepal and eliminate the sale of illicit or adulterated liquor. He also asked officials to develop all Vantangiya tribe villages by granting them revenue village status. PTI ABN NB