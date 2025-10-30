UP CM reviews Dev Deepawali preparations in Varanasi

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations in Varanasi for Dev Deepawali, which is on November 5.

The festival is a living symbol of India’s timeless heritage, where lamps represent not just light but religion, duty and national spirit, the chief minister said in a statement.

The celebration of Varanasi’s Dev Deepawali should serve as a global message of India's cultural soul and spiritual consciousness, he said, directing that preparations for the Ganga Mahotsav (November 1–4) and Dev Deepawali be timely and of high quality.

Adityanath said the celebrations should reflect the spirit of "Clean Kashi, Green Kashi, Divine Kashi", ensuring cleanliness, accessibility and proper lighting from the ghats to the city streets.

Dev Deepavali falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of 'Kartika' and is celebrated 15 days after Diwali.

The chief minister instructed departments concerned to complete preparations concerning decorations and lighting, security, cleanliness and basic amenities, such as availability of drinking water and toilets.

To strengthen safety, emergency boats and ambulance services will be stationed near the ghats, while boatmen are to be provided with life jackets, registration tags and route details.

Adityanath also reviewed preparations at key ghats, including Namo Ghat, Rajendra Prasad Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

At the meeting, officials said that Chet Singh Ghat will host a 25-minute projection mapping and laser show thrice daily, while sand art installations will adorn the sandbank between Kashi Vishwanath Ghat and Chet Singh Ghat.

A 10-minute green fireworks display, accompanied by laser and musical performances, will take place in front of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat, according to the statement.