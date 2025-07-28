UP CM reviews development progress in Varanasi, Azamgarh divisions

Varanasi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with public representatives from the Varanasi and Azamgarh divisions and discussed local needs, development priorities, and the status of ongoing schemes, according to a statement.

The focus was on accelerating development in public utility services and ensuring attention to remote areas, the statement said.

During the review, Adityanath examined constituency-wise proposals related to the Public Works, Urban Development, and Tourism departments.

He instructed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to promptly assess submissions from public representatives, prepare estimates, complete formalities, and begin work without delay.

Priority is to be given to essential roads, bridges, and culverts — particularly those linking industrial areas, block headquarters, and religious or tourist sites. Other proposed works, he added, will be executed in phases.

Adityanath also instructed officials to include the representatives’ proposals in the Urban Development Department's upcoming projects.

Tourism-related proposals from both divisions were reviewed, and directions were issued for their prompt execution.

These projects include connecting roads to block headquarters, interlinking roads, access roads to religious sites, ROBs, bypasses, flyovers, bridges, culverts, ODR/MDR roads, black spot improvements, and pontoon bridges. These infrastructure improvements aim not only to enhance connectivity but also to stimulate local economic growth, the statement said.

The chief minister stated that every public utility and development project would be given a concrete form, with clear accountability established for timely and quality execution.