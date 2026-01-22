UP CM reviews Phase-II reforms to simplify governance, ease of doing business

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of reforms under the Compliance Reduction and De-regulation Phase-II.

The chief minister said the government's objective is to deliver trust-based, transparent and time-bound governance by freeing citizens and entrepreneurs from unnecessary procedures, permits and inspections.

Emphasising outcome-driven governance, the Chief Minister directed that the impact of every reform must be visible on the ground so that citizens experience a simpler and more efficient system. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has earned a strong national identity through the successful implementation of the first phase of the programme.

"Phase-II aims to institutionalise these reforms and make them permanent," the chief minister said. He stressed that this phase is not merely about amending rules but about transforming administrative processes and the mindset of governance.

Clarifying the intent of deregulation, he said it does not mean the removal of oversight, but rather the simplification of rules and greater transparency by eliminating unnecessary controls. He reiterated the commitment to make the state a leader in ease of living and ease of doing business.

The meeting was informed that in rankings released by the Cabinet Secretariat in January, Uttar Pradesh was declared the best-performing state in the Compliance Reduction Phase-I. Under Phase-II, reforms are being implemented across nine themes, 23 priority areas and five optional priority areas.

Reviewing land-use reforms, officials said efforts are underway to simplify permissions such as change in land use to protect farmers and landowners. Special emphasis is being placed on removing the requirement for separate land-use permissions in planned areas aligned with the master plan, while simplifying conversion procedures in unplanned areas.

In the building and construction sector, processes including plan approvals, layout approvals, and completion certificates are being brought under a risk-based framework. The promotion of self-certification and deemed approvals is intended to reduce delays for citizens and builders.

In the energy sector, procedures for electricity connections, load enhancement and technical approvals are being simplified. Priority is being given to online and auto-approval systems to accelerate industrial activities.

On environmental clearances, the meeting noted that unnecessary approvals for low-risk activities are being eliminated through a trust-based approach. For high-risk cases, a transparent and time-bound clearance mechanism is being ensured while maintaining environmental protection.

Discussions were also held on reforms in the tourism, education, and health sectors. Permissions related to tourism projects, educational institutions and healthcare services are being simplified to encourage investment and improve facilities.

The chief minister directed all departments to implement reforms within stipulated timelines and ensure continuous monitoring. He emphasised that these reforms are not limited to industries but are aimed at simplifying everyday tasks for citizens, such as building a house or obtaining utility connections.

Under Phase-II, the state is focusing on reducing educe the number of inspections, removing outdated regulations and making all processes digital and time-bound. PTI ABN AKY