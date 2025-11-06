UP CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations at the railway station here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

Prime Minister Modi's visit will start on Friday evening, and he will inaugurate the Vande Bharat trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes on Saturday.

Adityanath received a detailed briefing from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities, and the event venue setup, according to an official statement.

He directed officials to maintain cleanliness and tight security across the station premises, the statement said.

Later this evening, a UP government statement said PM Modi is also scheduled to address prominent citizens of the city at the Banaras (formerly Manduadih) railway station during his visit.

He will on Friday evening reach the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur by a special aircraft, where Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath, and other dignitaries will receive him.

From the airport, Modi will proceed to BHEL, Varanasi. BJP workers will welcome him at various locations on Friday, including Sant Atulanand Bypass, the FCI godown in BHEL, and the BHEL gate, the statement said.

During his visit, the prime minister will also interact with around 3,200 prominent citizens of Varanasi, including educationists, industrialists, social workers, and experts from various fields, it added.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the trains being inaugurated by PM Modi will significantly reduce travel time between major destinations and enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat train will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about two hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation, it said.

According to the PIB statement, the train will connect "some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations", including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

"This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho," it said.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately seven hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. It will also improve access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee, according to the statement.

The statement further said the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just six hours and 40 minutes. It will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, contributing to the development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

"In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over two hours, completing the journey in eight hours and 40 minutes," the statement said, adding that it will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

Earlier, CM Adityanath offered prayers at Varanasi's prominent temples and received blessings from seers.

He performed rituals at the Baba Kal Bhairav temple and sought blessings from the deity, revered as the Kotwal (guardian) of Kashi.

Adityanath performed the 'Shodashopachar' ritual at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the people, according to the statement.

The temple premises resonated with the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' during the ceremony, it said.

He also visited the Satua Baba Ashram at the Manikarnika Ghat, where he offered prayers at the Shiva temple and met Santosh Das Maharaj, the disciple of Satua Baba, it added. PTI ABN KIS KVK KVK