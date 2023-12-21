UP CM reviews preparations ahead of PM's Ayodhya visit next week

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya next week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations and progress of development works here.

Advertisment

Adityanath said the prime minister is scheduled to arrive here on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22 and launch a slew of projects worth thousands of crores.

On his arrival here, the prime minister should be greeted by showering of flowers and recital of mantras, he told officers, adding that all the routes that would be covered by Modi and his convoy should be decorated with flowers.

In view of the expected gathering of 1.5 to 2 lakh people from nearby districts in the prime minister's public meeting, adequate parking arrangements and arrangements of basic facilities should be made on the major roads connecting Ayodhya for the people coming to the public meeting, he said.

Advertisment

For the upcoming consecration ceremony, Adityanath directed hotels to cancel all advance bookings so that the administration does not face problem in accommodating the special invitees who would arrive here for the consecration ceremony.

He directed the officials to ensure that Ayodhya be decorated with the splendour of the 'Treta Yug'. He asked them to decorate local monasteries and temples and get a grand archway prepared.

The chief minister also asked them to expedite the ongoing work on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Dharma Path and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat.

Advertisment

It should be ensured that footpaths are used by devotees and vehicles should move on the main carriageway. Wherever there is sufficient width, seating arrangements and other public facilities should be developed, he directed officials.

He said under the guidance of the prime minister, projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore are underway in Ayodhya and the quality of these construction projects should also be checked regularly.

The chief minister also asked officials to pay special focus on cleanliness on the occasion of Modi's visit and deploy additional manpower if required.

Apart from the arrangement for accommodation of the pilgrims by the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, arrangements should also be made for the pilgrims to stay in dharamshalas and hotels at fixed rates.

On January 22, only those who have invitation letters or are posted on government duty will be able to come to Ayodhya. PTI COR ABN RPA