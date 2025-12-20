UP CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit, Rashtra Prerna Sthal inauguration

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

According to a press statement, the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting and said the landmark project would emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage and pride.

He said the statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed at the complex would inspire future generations to imbibe the ideals of national unity, humanism and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality and crowd control meet the highest standards in view of the prime minister's presence, asserting that there would be "zero tolerance" for negligence at any level.

He instructed that all final works, including landscaping, gardens, the museum, amphitheatre and beautification of approach roads, be completed within the stipulated timeline. Reviewing preparations for the arrival of nearly two lakh people from across the state, the chief minister assessed transport plans, parking layouts, bus routes, control rooms and medical units, and directed deployment of nodal officers for every bus cluster, parking zone and entry gate.

Adityanath also asked the police and district administration to put in place multi-layered security along VVIP routes, the helipad, the main venue and public congregation areas.

He stressed clear signage for traffic diversions, parking facilities and pedestrian movement to ensure smooth public access, while underlining seamless coordination and time-bound execution across media management, reception arrangements, cultural programmes and all protocol-related components. He also directed that normal traffic flow in the city be maintained during the event, keeping winter conditions in mind.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, developed over 65 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, features 65-feet-tall bronze statues of Dr Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a modern museum chronicling the lives and ideas of national leaders, a rally ground and main stage with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, an amphitheatre, meditation centre, Vipassana Yoga centre, cafeteria and other civic amenities, along with landscaping, parking and security infrastructure.

It will be dedicated to the nation on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.