UP CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to flag off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train

Meerut (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to flag off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train, officials said.

According to sources, the chief minister arrived at Shatabdi Nagar station at around 2.00 pm and inspected the arrangements. MP Arun Govil was also present with him.

The chief minister reviewed the cleanliness, security arrangements, and other facilities at the station premises and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

Adityanath reviewed the proposed public meeting venue, stage arrangements, traffic management, security cordon, parking, and VIP movement plan.

Officials said that a multi-layered security system has been implemented ahead of the prime minister's visit. Barricades are being erected on major city roads, and work on checking campaigns and traffic diversion plans has been intensified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Meerut and flag off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat station in the western Uttar Pradesh town.

From there, he will undertake a metro ride till Meerut South station and at around 1 pm, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office had earlier said.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the entire 82 km Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. He will inaugurate the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first regional rapid transit system. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace, the statement said.

The Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. The metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all scheduled stoppages en route, the statement said.