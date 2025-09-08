UP CM reviews preparations for 'Seva Pakhwada' from PM's birthday to Oct 2

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will observe a fortnight-long 'Seva Pakhwada' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 till the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, an official statement said on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the initiative at a high-level meeting, noting that the programme was not just about events but an opportunity to serve the poor, deprived and marginalised sections of society, drawing inspiration from Modi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

The chief minister said the campaign will begin on September 17, mark Upadhyaya's birth anniversary on September 25 and culminate on October 2.

Activities will include cleanliness drives, tree plantation, blood donation, health camps, exhibitions on Modi's life and contests like sports meets, painting competitions and marathons across all districts.

Adityanath directed that public participation be maximised and MPs, MLAs, representatives and party workers actively contribute with a spirit of service. He stressed that the cleanliness drive must start from the first day to ensure hygiene and order ahead of Navratri. PTI KIS KSS KSS