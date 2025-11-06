UP CM reviews preparations in Varanasi prior to PM's two-day visit

Varanasi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations at the railway station here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

The visit will start on Friday, and Modi will inaugurate four trains, including the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, at the railway station on Saturday.

The chief minister received a detailed briefing from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities, and the event venue setup, according to a statement.

He directed officials to ensure that the prime minister's visit goes smoothly, and the plan is well-coordinated and free of negligence.

Adityanath emphasised maintaining cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and tight security across the station premises, the official statement said.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the city’s prominent temples in the morning and received blessings from seers.

He performed rituals at the Baba Kal Bhairav temple and sought blessings from the deity, revered as the Kotwal (guardian) of Kashi.

Adityanath performed the ‘Shodashopachar’ ritual at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the people, according to the statement.

The temple premises resonated with the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ during the ceremony, it said.

He also visited the Satua Baba Ashram at the Manikarnika Ghat, where he offered prayers at the Shiva temple and met Santosh Das Maharaj, the disciple of Satua Baba, it added. PTI ABN PRK PRK