UP: CM reviews progress of Mission Karmayogi

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the progress achieved so far under Mission Karmayogi and the forthcoming action plan.

At a high-level meeting, detailed discussions were held on the implementation of the mission, training infrastructure, status of digital platforms and capacity-building initiatives across various departments. Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission S Radha Chauhan presented a detailed action plan, the government said in a statement.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said Mission Karmayogi is a transformative initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at developing competent human resources by integrating India's cultural values with a global outlook.

He said the initiative is playing a decisive role in making governance more responsive, accountable and result-oriented, in line with future challenges.

The chief minister was informed that Mission Karmayogi aims to connect more than three crore civil servants at the central level, nearly 2.2 crore personnel across states, and around 50 lakh personnel in urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions with capacity-building initiatives.

Under the mission, more than 790 government training institutions across the country are being strengthened and modernised. For continuous and comprehensive online training of civil servants, the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) digital platform has been established.

Adityanath said all departments and government institutions should design need-based courses and upload those on the iGOT portal. He further instructed that a seven-day capacity building programme be made mandatory for all officers and employees and linked with their promotion and ACR.

The chief minister also directed that all training centres operating in the state, including the UPAM, must develop capacity-building curricula in line with current requirements to enhance the functional efficiency of new trainees at the training centre level itself. He emphasised that artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security must be mandatorily included in the curricula of all departments and government institutions.

On the occasion, Adityanath highlighted that the "Amrit Gyan Kosh", the case study platform of iGOT, hosts case studies from across the world.

He said Uttar Pradesh also has several best practices and case studies across departments, which should be uploaded on the platform.