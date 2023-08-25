UP CM reviews progress of 'Safe City Project'

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to equip all police stations in the state with CCTV cameras within the next week, according to a statement.

While reviewing the progress of the 'Safe City Project', the chief minister said CCTVs should be compulsorily installed in commercial establishments, road intersections, government and private hospitals and educational institutions as well, the statement said.

Adityanath has called for public cooperation in the success of the Project', it added.

At the review meeting, the chief minister said the "Safe City Project" is proving very useful in fulfilling the resolve to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance. Through this project, modern control rooms, pink police booths, Asha Jyoti Kendras, CCTV cameras, helpdesks in women's police stations, panic buttons in buses and other security measures that have been implemented under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate will now be expanded further in the state, the statement said.

The chief minister said that all the 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar are to be developed as 'Safe City' in the first phase by managing the finances through convergence with inter-departmental coordination.

He said the Safe City project is focused on the safety of women. "We should expand it and also link it to the safety of the elderly, children and disabled people," Adityanath added.

The chief minister was informed that so far, police have identified 9,396 spots for installation of CCTVs in Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi smart cities. Of these, CCTVs have been installed in 3,489 places so far.

CCTV cameras are to be installed at more than 7,600 places identified in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Shahjahanpur, Meerut and Ghaziabad. For this, the process of selection of agency selection is underway, the statement added. PTI COR CDN IJT