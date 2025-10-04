UP CM reviews tubewell renovation; urges better irrigation, water conservation

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the renovation and modernisation of government tubewells, stressing that providing better irrigation facilities to farmers remains the government's top priority.

He directed the adoption of scientific methods to prevent wastage of water drawn from tubewells and called for effective conservation measures, particularly during the monsoon season, to help recharge groundwater and improve conditions in dark zone areas.

Reviewing major irrigation projects, including the Saryu Canal National Project, Bansagar, and Madhya Ganga, Adityanath asked officials to identify and rectify shortcomings to ensure timely benefits for both rural and urban areas.

Focusing on the Terai region, he instructed officials to de-silt and revive reserve channels to expand irrigation coverage and said that the extracted silt should be used for embankment strengthening and erosion control.

Adityanath further said that the renovation and modernisation of tubewells should be carried out on a priority basis, keeping in mind the irrigation needs of farmers. These efforts, he highlighted, will enhance irrigation capacity, reduce farmers' costs, and provide them with access to modern, technology-based facilities.

The chief minister emphasised that there should be no compromise on quality and transparency in the renovation and modernisation works, the statement said.

He said that initiatives such as tubewell modernisation and water conservation will lead to higher agricultural productivity and a steady increase in farmers' incomes in the coming years. PTI NAV HIG HIG