UP CM says road mishaps in state claim about 26,000 lives annually, calls for safety checks

Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting of the UP State Road Safety Council on the first day of the new year and issued crucial directives to all departments involved in road safety, noting that mishaps claim 25,000-26,000 lives annually.

The chief minister emphasised that district road safety committees, chaired by district magistrates, must hold their meetings by January 5. Additionally, awareness programmes on road safety rules should be conducted in schools and colleges across the state from January 6 to 10, according to an official statement.

He directed the deployment of additional Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel and Home Guards to ensure an efficient traffic management system during the Maha Kumbh.

Highlighting the alarming statistics of 25,000-26,000 deaths in road accidents annually, he called it a severe loss to both the state and the nation, attributing such incidents largely to a lack of awareness, the statement said.

"Road Safety Month should be implemented effectively across all 75 districts, not just to Lucknow. Monthly road safety meetings should also be held at the district level, chaired by the district magistrate and attended by key officials such as the superintendent of police or senior superintendent of police, municipal commissioner, RTO, PWD officers, district school inspector, basic education officer and chief medical officer," Adityanath said.

"The state government will review the progress of these district-level initiatives every three months," the chief minister said.

He instructed the officials to identify districts and locations prone to accidents as well as devise action plans to address the underlying causes and ensure their resolution.

He underscored the need to prevent minors from operating e-rickshaws and other vehicles, streamline the registration process for e-rickshaws and install mandatory signage on roads for the convenience of commuters.

Adityanath also called for a "zero-tolerance policy toward overloading", directing officials to address this issue at the source. He noted that parked loaded vehicles on expressways and highways are a significant hazard and must be promptly removed using cranes.

He urged the promotion of safety standards such as the use of helmets and seat belts through targeted awareness campaigns.

The chief minister emphasised that licences or permits of vehicles with repeated challans should be revoked and this process must be integrated with FASTag for effective enforcement.

He directed that hoardings promoting road safety awareness issued by the departments of information, transport and road safety should be prominently displayed.

These hoardings should be installed across all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 1,500 police stations and municipal bodies, he directed.

"The public should be encouraged not to flee after witnessing an accident but to assist the injured by transporting them to the nearest hospital or trauma centre within the critical golden hour. Additionally, efforts should be made to minimise ambulance response times to save lives," he added.

On the occasion, Adityanath proposed the establishment of road safety parks in every district, similar to road safety clubs in schools and colleges.

"Students should be actively involved in road safety awareness campaigns through activities such as dramas, music, poetry, essay writing, seminars, speeches and general knowledge competitions focused on traffic rules," he said.

The chief minister also stressed the need for regular health check-ups for Transport Corporation bus drivers and ensure the fitness of buses to maintain safety standards.

"To support hawkers, vending zones should be designated in every locality and illegal roadside stands should be eliminated by providing proper spaces for vendors," he said.

The chief minister called for a ban on modified silencers and horns in bikes to reduce noise pollution. He also highlighted the risks posed by illegally operated buses, instructing that non-contracted buses should be registered and allocated fixed routes. This measure would enhance connectivity and provide greater convenience to the public, he added. PTI KIS KSS KSS