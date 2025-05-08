UP CM seeks comprehensive plan for proposed Gems and Jewellery Park from IBJA

Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) Stating that law and order of the state has improved and Uttar Pradesh now has a safe and conducive business environment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the proposed Gems and Jewellery Park in the state.

He said that the sector plays a pivotal role in India's economic growth and has immense potential in UP.

Addressing the IBJA conclave here, Adityanath highlighted the progress made in the past eight years in strengthening the state’s economy and law and order.

He said that the state has transformed into a state free from crime and the mafia, creating a safe environment conducive to business and investment.

"Everyone knows that any act of audacity is swiftly dealt with by the UP Police," the chief minister said, assuring industry stakeholders that the government is committed to supporting the gems and jewellery trade at every step.

Underlining the importance of the gems and jewellery industry in India's economy, he said, "This sector not only boosts economic development but also generates employment and strengthens India's global identity." He highlighted the transformation in law and order since 2017 and said that before the BJP came to power, the state struggled with communal unrest, riots and insecurity among traders and women.

"All festivals, irrespective of religion, are celebrated in harmony, which has created an atmosphere favorable for business and investment," he said, adding that world-class infrastructure and basic amenities are now available to support industry growth.

Calling the proposed Park a major opportunity, Adityanath urged IBJA to develop a model integrating design, technology, processing, packaging, supply chain and exports.

He emphasised that UP, with a population of about 30 crore, including surrounding regions, offers a vast market for business, jobs, education and healthcare.

Detailing the state’s advances toward becoming a "Safe City," he said that police response time has dropped from 25-30 minutes to 7-8 minutes. He highlighted that, from having only one cyber police station in 2017, the state now has one in every district, besides developing more forensic labs and police stations in UP.

A forensic institute was also set up last year, he added.

Sharing data on the state's economic growth, Adityanath said UP's economy has grown from Rs 12.75 lakh crore till 2017 to Rs 30 lakh crore now.

Per capita income has risen from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh in the same period, he said.

"From being the seventh-largest state economy in 2017, Uttar Pradesh is now the second-largest. Once counted among BIMARU states, UP is now the growth engine of India," he mentioned in his speech. PTI ABN ABN AMJ AMJ