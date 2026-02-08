UP CM seeks opposition leaders' cooperation ahead of budget session starting on Feb 9

Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) Ahead of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the leaders of opposition parties to raise issues related to the public in the House and cooperate with the government through healthy discussions.

The session will begin on Monday, and an all-party meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhavan the day before, under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, according to an official statement.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget for the financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requested at the meeting that the proceedings of the House be conducted smoothly. He then urged the leaders of opposition parties to raise issues related to the public in the House and, through healthy discussion on these issues, cooperate with the government in accelerating the development of the state, the statement said.

"There should be a healthy discussion in the House. Healthy discussion leads to the development of the state and the resolution of public problems.

"As public representatives, there should be smooth discussions in the House on every issue related to public interest. All members should ensure that no kind of disruption arises in the conduct of the House," he said.

Mahana sought co-operation from all party leaders to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assembly session.

He said that in a parliamentary system, democracy is strengthened through dialogue and constructive discussion.

"The assembly is a forum for discussion and debate, not for disruption. Agreement and disagreement are integral parts of democracy. Neither the government's nor the opposition's views can be effectively conveyed amidst noise and disorder," Mahana said.

The speaker said that this being the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, the proceedings here set a standard and example for all other legislatures in the country.

All the members will be given ample opportunity to express their views, and if necessary, the House proceedings will be extended into the late evening to ensure that every member gets a chance to speak, Mahana said.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad Party president and Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, Nishad Party's Ramesh Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Rajpal Baliyan, Apna Dal's Ramnivas Verma, among others, the statement added.

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence with Governor Anandiben Patel's address to both the Houses of the Legislature -- Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

The proceedings of the House are proposed to continue until February 20, the Uttar Pradesh government said in the statement.