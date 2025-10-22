UP CM, senior leaders extend birthday greetings to Amit Shah

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, praising his leadership and contribution to national security and governance.

In a post on X, Adityanath described Shah as a "popular mass leader and the architect of the nation's internal security".

He said Shah exemplifies discipline, diligence and exceptional organisational ability. The CM wished him a long life, good health and continued success in serving the nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hailed Shah as the "Chanakya of Indian politics" and an inspiration for millions of BJP workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded Shah for his "unwavering dedication to the nation, exceptional organisational talent and firm leadership".

He said Shah's journey from a dedicated party worker to the Union home minister symbolises his lifelong devotion to discipline and national service.

Maurya said Shah's "strategic vision and nation first approach" has strengthened both the BJP and India's internal security. He wished the Union minister a long life and good health.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary also extended birthday greetings to Shah.

He described Shah as "a dedicated servant of Mother India" and a leader with "strong political will and dynamic personality". PTI