UP CM slams protest at AI Summit, calls for strict action

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday strongly criticised the protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, terming the incident "shameful" and calling for the strictest action against those responsible.

Addressing the state Assembly, Adityanath said, "On one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has established itself as a major global power and strengthened its credibility in the world. On the other hand, a shameful incident was attempted at Bharat Mandapam by the youth organisation of the Congress." He alleged that the protest was an attempt to tarnish India's global image.

"There was a deliberate attempt to damage India's image before the entire world. We condemn this. It is a very shameful incident. These Congress leaders want to play politics at the cost of the nation," Adityanath said.

"Politics and allegations are part of democracy, but to play with the country's image, especially when people from more than 100 countries are participating, and to create disorder in such a manner, is unacceptable. Every Indian should condemn and denounce this incident," he added.

The chief minister further said that those behind the episode should face stringent action.

"Whosoever is behind this should face the strictest action. Those who are trying to tarnish India's image must be dealt with firmly," he said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of the AI Impact Summit and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by the security personnel.

A senior police officer said that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised the AI Impact Summit in Delhi for the first time in the country and that it had drawn participation from across the world.

"You must have seen that our prime minister organised the AI Impact Summit in Delhi for the first time in the country. More than 20 heads of state were present at the summit, including the prime minister, and representatives from over 100 countries are participating. India has emerged as a new leader in this field," he said.

Referring to technological advancements, the chief minister said Industry 4.0 had propelled India towards automation, Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence, and that the next phase would focus on a human-centric and value-based industrial system.

"Today, AI is going to become a major foundation of the industrial revolution, and this is going to be very important," he said, adding that provisions had been made in the state budget in this direction. PTI CDN HIG HIG