UP CM stresses on making villages 'atmanirbhar'

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on making villages "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), saying it is necessary for the prosperity of the state.

Reviewing the programmes and schemes of the Panchayati Raj Department, the chief minister said, "Empowerment of villages is necessary for the prosperity of the state. In this direction, the planned efforts made in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years have yielded good results." According to an official release, he said the three-tier panchayati raj system is functioning ideally in the state through 57,702 gram panchayats, 75 zila panchayats, and 826 kshetra panchayats. Many of the panchayats have presented a model by adopting innovation.

"We have to make our villages 'atmanirbhar'. Villages have talent and potential, they just need a little guidance. Concrete efforts should be made in this regard," he said.

The chief minister directed officials for the construction of marriage halls in all gram panchayats so that people with limited means can organise marriages and other functions.

The proposals received so far under the Mathrubhumi scheme are encouraging, he said, adding that proposals are being received from the migrants for each district. This scheme should also be used for the construction of marriage halls in villages, he said.

"After getting rid of open defecation, now we have to work on the disposal of solid and liquid waste in villages. There should be a better drainage system in every village. Our aim should be to make all 57,702 gram panchayats and 95,826 revenue villages included in them a model of waste disposal by the coming year 2025," he said and directed officials to prepare an action plan.

Make efforts to increase public awareness to make villages free from banned plastic.

The chief minister said there is no shortage of funds for development works in panchayats.

The establishment of village secretariats in all the gram panchayats of the state has made rural life easy, he said.