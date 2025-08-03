UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 1,494 youths selected for UP Police Telecom Department

Lucknow, Aug 2(PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 1,494 selected youths in the UP Police Telecommunication Department at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday, officials said.

As per a press statement, the recruits include 1,374 assistant operators and 120 workshop staff.

This comes following the recruitment of 60,244 constable earlier this year.

The state government has already created more than 8.5 lakh government jobs, 3.75 lakh contractual appointments, and more than two crore employment opportunities in the private sector and MSMEs, under Mission Rozgar, the statement added. PTI CDN MNK MNK