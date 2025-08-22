UP CM to inaugurate two more 'Kalyan Mandapams' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Aug 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate two newly constructed 'Kalyan Mandapams' (convention centres) in Gorakhpur on Saturday, in a bid to provide affordable venues for social and cultural functions.

These facilities, designed especially for low- and middle-income families, promise amenities comparable to marriage halls, but at accessible costs, an official statement here said.

The CM's vision for Kalyan Mandapams was initiated two years ago to ensure that families with limited budgets can host weddings and other auspicious occasions in well-equipped venues. With the latest addition, Gorakhpur city will now have four such centres, it said.

One of the new facilities has come up at Manbela in Baba Gambhirnath Nagar ward. Built over 1,500 sq. metres by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), the project was funded through the CM's MLA fund. Constructed ahead of schedule, the two-storey building cost Rs 2.65 crore and can host up to 250 guests, the statement said.

It includes a spacious hall, kitchen, storerooms, changing rooms, and separate washrooms for men and women on both floors.

The second Kalyan Mandapam at Rapti Nagar Extension, Tola Piru Shaheed, has been developed on a 450 sq. metre plot for Rs 85 lakh from GDA's own funds. Spread across two floors, it features a multipurpose hall, separate washrooms, two rooms, a verandah, and an open terrace, accommodating events for around 125 people, according to the statement. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG