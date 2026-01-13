UP CM to offer khichdi at Gorakhnath temple on Makar Sankranti

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will follow centuries-old Nath tradition and offer khichdi to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

The unique tradition of offering khichdi on the occasion of the Sun's transition into Uttarayan is deeply rooted in folk belief.

Devotees from across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, other parts of the country, and neighbouring Nepal are expected to arrive in large numbers, according to a statement.

Rituals will commence before dawn, with Adityanath first offering khichdi on behalf of the Gorakshpeeth, following which the temple doors will be opened for public offerings, it said.

Extensive arrangements have been made by the temple administration and district authorities to ensure safety and convenience.

The temple and mela area have been decorated and illuminated, while accommodation and basic facilities have been arranged for pilgrims, including night shelters set up by the administration. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG