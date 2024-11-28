UP CM unveils Rani Durgavati's statue in Banda

Banda (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of Gond queen Rani Durgavati at Government Medical College here, officials said.

Advertisment

Rani Durgavati, a medieval era queen of Gondwana, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

The statue was unveiled at the main gate of the college which is named after Rani Durgavati.

BJP's local district president Sanjay Singh said after the unveiling, the chief minister will visit Mahua village in Banda district and later travel to Chitrakoot district. PTI COR CDN RHL