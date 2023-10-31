UP CM urges people to adopt Sanatan Dharma's 'sacred' principle of food donation

Lucknow/Varanasi (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Food donation is considered a sacred act in Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday said as he urged people to donate food items to the needy.

Addressing a gathering at Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andh Vidyalaya, a school for the blind in Varanasi, Adityanath said no one can understand the importance of food donation more than an Indian.

He inaugurated the 'Bhai Ji Anna Kshetra' at the school built in the memory of late philanthrophist and editor Hanuman Prasad Poddar.

'Anna Kshetra' usually refers to a mega kitchen either in temple or elsewhere where food is provided to the needy.

The chief minister met the children of the school and asked about their well being. He also enquired about the kitchen arrangements on the school premises, according to a statement issued here.

"Food donation is considered a sacred act in Sanatan Dharma. India's Vedic tradition has given immense importance to it by calling it 'Annam Brahma' (food is god)," he said at the school event.

Adityanath said, "Those whom the society once considered disabled and neglected were often abandoned by their families but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the society a new perspective to look at them by referring to them as 'divyang' (differently-abled)." He added that the Centre and the state government have launched various programmes for disabled people.

"Religious and social organisations should also initiate such programmes. If they undertake their responsibilities towards the nation and society with honesty, there will be no place for deficiency and poverty", the chief minister added.

Recalling the contribution of Hanuman Prasad Poddar to the society, Adityanath hailed his leadership as the editor of Kalyan magazine of Gita Press.

"Jaidayal Goenka established the Gita Press in Gorakhpur. When the publication of Kalyan Masik Patrika began 100 years ago and someone was to be chosen as the editor, it had to be someone who understood the essence of Sanatan Dharma. Hanuman Prasad Poddar Bhai Ji was chosen for this role and he dedicated his whole life to it," the chief minister said.

"Bhai Ji used Kalyan as a medium to disseminate the values of Sanatan Dharma to every household. The service of Sanatan Dharma through Gita Press is commendable," he added. PTI COR NAV RPA