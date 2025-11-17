UP CM uses Mercedes owner's example to stress importance of being connected to values

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday shared an anecdote about a Mercedes owner who was caught on CCTV camera stealing flower pots arranged for a G20 meeting here to highlight the importance of being connected to values.

"Lucknow hosted the G20 summit. We got the G20 road made, decorated it and flower pots were put there. We also got CCTVs installed there.

"One day, I noticed in the CCTV footage that the flower pots had disappeared. I saw someone coming in a Mercedes (car) and going away with the flower pots. Now you think what is the price of a Mercedes car and that of a flower pot," Adityanath said, addressing the convocation ceremony at Babu Banarasi Das University here.

If the person was not caught, then the administration's good work would have been affected, the CM said, adding that he directed that the person who took the flower pots should be shown the CCTV footage.

"The person was told that some flower pots had gone missing and that their vehicle and face were seen in the CCTV footage. The person was let off after this. This is the situation," Adityanath said.

"(Educational) institutions should link us with technology but also with values so that we can build a strong building in the form of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Lucknow hosted the three-day G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in February 2023. PTI NAV DIV DIV