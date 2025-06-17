UP CM visits ailing railway employee in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of a railway employee, recovering from cancer, to enquire about his health and extend his best wishes for a swift recovery.

Ajay Kumar Singh, who served as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer prior to joining railway services, is undergoing recovery after cancer treatment, officials said.

Known for his deep devotion to the Goraksha Peeth, Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister for his emotional support during his treatment, they said.

During the visit, Adityanath engaged in a warm interaction with Singh and his family members, they added.

He was accompanied by state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP state vice-president MLC Dharmendra Singh, and MLA Vipin Singh.