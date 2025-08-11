UP CM welcomes legislators ahead of assembly session

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed all state legislators shortly before the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, Adityanath said, "The session of the UP Legislature is going to begin from today. I welcome all the members who have come to participate in the proceedings of the House.

The UP Legislature is the biggest in the country." Adityanath said issues important to the people and the development of the state will be prioritised in the session.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present for the session.

It will be a four-day Monsoon session beginning Monday. There will be no meeting of the House on August 15 due to Independence Day and on August 16 due to Krishna Janmashtami.