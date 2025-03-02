UP CM wishes people on beginning of Ramzan

Lucknow (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished the people of the state on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

According to an official statement issued here on Saturday evening, in his greeting message, the chief minister said that during the holy days of Ramzan, good deeds like fasting, service to humanity, and worship of God promote values such as patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity.

This strengthens the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood,” Yogi said.

"Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood, and cultural unity,” he said. PTI CDN CDN ARD