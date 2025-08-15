UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls on Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.

The statement said that the chief minister presented a book to the governor.

Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Chief Secretary S P Goyal, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, among other officials, were also present. PTI KIS MNK MNK