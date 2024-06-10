UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemns 'cowardly attack' on pilgrims in J-K

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday termed the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as a "cowardly attack".

"The cowardly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. My heartfelt condolences to the departed souls. My sympathies are with the grieving families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and provide speedy recovery to all the injured," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

In another post on X, the chief minister said, "Instructions have been given to the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to immediately contact the local administration and ensure proper treatment and safety of the injured in the state." Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.10 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also condemned the attack.

"The terrorist attack on a bus full of devotees going to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely cowardly and condemnable. I pray to God that the injured in the incident recover as soon as possible and that the departed souls find a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti," Maurya posted on X in Hindi. PTI NAV BHJ BHJ