UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates new Union ministers, hails PM Modi's leadership

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday congratulated all the Union ministers, who took oath of office and secrecy, as they were inducted into the third Narendra Modi government.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the honourable members who took oath as ministers in the Central Government today! Under the revolutionary leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, your devotion to the public and nation, efficiency and hard work will prove instrumental in realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Viksit Bharat' (Self-reliant India - Developed India)," CM Adityanth posted on X in Hindi.

"All the resolutions of this 'Amrit Kaal' will be fulfilled. I wish you all a bright and successful tenure," he added.

In another post on X in Hindi, the chief minister congratulated PM Modi, saying he has always been committed to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

"It is the result of your continuous hard work that the nation has seen a new rise in the last 10 years. The lives of the poor, women, youth and the underprivileged sections of the country have become easier. This unforgettable and historic achievement that embodies heritage, development and trust will make the country and the NDA family proud and happy," Adityanath said in the post.

"This tenure of the Prime Minister, who is working for the happiness, peace and prosperity of 140 crore Indians, will undoubtedly prove to be a milestone in realising the concept of 'Self-reliant India - Developed India' and establishing India as a superpower in the world. Long live Mother India," he posted on X.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister in the evening for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar -- all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet -- took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State (MoS), making it a 72-member Council of Ministers.