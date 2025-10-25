UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Chhath Puja

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath, a festival worshipping the Sun god.

In a congratulatory message issued here in Bhojpuri, Adityanath said, "May Chhathi Maiya's blessings be upon all of you. Our special well-wishes go to all the mothers and sisters who observe the difficult fast for their families." Noting that Chhath Mahaparva is a unique confluence of nature, faith, and discipline, the chief minister added that through Sun worship, this festival shares the message of light, energy, and balance in life, and that this festival is not just a worship, but a celebration of one's cultural soul.

In the message, he wished that with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, all devotees succeed in their resolutions and attain a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

"May this great tradition of Chhath Mahaparva continue from generation to generation," Adityanath said. PTI NAV ANM ANM MPL MPL