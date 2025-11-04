UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a roadshow in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga, hours before campaigning came to a close for the first phase of assembly polls in the state.

Perched atop an open vehicle, the BJP leader donned the ‘Mithila paag’, the traditional headgear of the area, and waved a cardboard cut-out of the lotus, the party's poll symbol, at crowds standing on both sides of the streets to catch a glimpse.

Yogi was accompanied by local MLA and Bihar minister Sanjay Saraogi, who seeks to retain the Darbhanga seat for a fifth consecutive term.

People showered flower petals on his vehicles from the roadside, with a few seen standing on bulldozers to greet the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Adityanath has symbolised the bulldozer as a means of justice by razing down properties of criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

PTI SUK NAC RBT