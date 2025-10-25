UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Noida airport site, inauguration expected soon

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the site of the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which is expected to be operational soon, officials said.

Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection at Jewar before holding a review meeting with senior officials of the district and airport authorities. The meeting focused on the project's progress and preparations for its upcoming inauguration, officials said.

The Chief Minister's Office said, in a post on X, Adityanath issued necessary directions to the officials concerned.

According to officials, project updates were presented by Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain.

The chief minister was accompanied by Gautam Buddh Nagar in-charge minister Brijesh Singh, local MLAs Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, District Magistrate Medha Roopam, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Rakesh Singh, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, and project nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

The airport, being constructed under a public-private partnership model, will be launched in phases.

The first phase, spread across about 1,300 hectares, will include one runway and one terminal building. Once fully developed across four phases, it will cover nearly 5,000 hectares, making it the largest airport in the country in terms of area, officials said.

The project is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Swiss company, Zurich Airport International AG, for the UP government.

The government had earlier indicated October 30 as the tentative inauguration date, though officials have not confirmed any new schedule yet.

The chief minister has previously stated that passenger flights from the Jewar airport are expected to commence by December this year.