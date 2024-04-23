UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhpur temple on Hanuman Jayanti

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday prayed to Lord Hanuman at Gorakhpur temple on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Purnima and Hanuman Jayanti.

According to an official release, Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening after intensive campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and spent the night at the temple.

On Tuesday, he performed special worship at the temple, participated in rituals amidst Vedic chants and finally conducted 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman, the release said.

It added that Chief Minister Adityanath prayed for the welfare of people to both the idols of Lord Hanuman installed at the temple.

He also extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and all devotees on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, the giver of eight powers and nine treasures ('ashta siddhi nav nidhi ke daata'), an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram, be bestowed upon everyone. I pray to him for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the entire creation. Om Hanumate Namah," the chief minister said in a post on X. PTI SAB BHJ