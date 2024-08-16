UP CM Yogi pays tribute to Vajpayee on sixth death anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his sixth death anniversary.

Vajpayee not only served as the prime minister three times but also played a crucial role in removing political instability of the country and laid the foundation for modern India, Adityanath said.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of the former prime minister, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Lok Bhavan on his sixth death anniversary.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee provided the country with a model for good governance, infrastructure and rural development, Yogi said, adding that the 'Antyodaya' programs in his time reflected Vajpayee's visionary approach.

He said that Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, and had a public life of nearly six decades that was completely unblemished.

Highlighting his status as a universally respected figure, Yogi referred to him as an 'ajaatshatru' (a person without enemies) in the Indian political system.

According to a press statement, Yogi added that although Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no longer with us, his memories, poems, and the values and principles he upheld in Indian politics will continue to inspire us.

In a press statement, Yogi said that Vajpayee's legacy continues to guide the nation and his contributions to establishing India as a global superpower will never be forgotten.

Yogi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister and current Rajya Sabha Member Dinesh Sharma, former Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and other senior BJP leaders at the tribute event. PTI CDN OZ HIG