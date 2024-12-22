UP CMO reaches 6 million followers on X

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The number of followers of the official handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on microblogging platform X reached 6 million on Sunday.

This milestone was made possible by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "proactive approach in addressing public concerns and providing solutions", an official statement issued here said.

Besides his effective communication with the masses, the chief minister remains highly active on social media platforms, it said.

The official X handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CM Office, GoUP) has reached the impressive milestone of 6 million (60 lakh) followers, the statement said.

Adityanath has a massive following on social media -- 30.9 million (3.09 crore) followers on his personal X account, 13.1 million (1.31 crore) followers on Instagram and more than 3.5 million (35.36 lakh) followers on his WhatsApp channel.

The chief minister is known for his direct communication with the public. He engages with children at public events, listens to people's problems during 'Janata Darshan' and ensures that officials address these issues, the statement said.

He regularly interacts with party workers, officials and elected representatives, and takes action on complaints received through social media by directing the concerned officers to resolve them, it said. PTI ABN DIV DIV