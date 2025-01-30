UP: Cocaine worth nearly Rs 5 crore seized in Bareilly, 2 held

Bareilly (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were on Thursday arrested here and 817 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 4.85 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

A police team intercepted a car near Dohra Road, close to Rohilkhand University. During the search, 817 grams of cocaine was recovered from the vehicle, Inspector Dhananjay Pandey said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Bahadur Singh (38) and Charan Singh (50), he said, adding that a case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had brought the cocaine from Delhi to supply it to a customer in Bareilly. They claimed that the drug was provided by a man named Sarnam from Punjab, the police said.

Their task was to transport the contraband from Delhi to Bareilly, but they were caught before making the delivery.

Inspector Pandey further said that police is now investigating Sarnam and other members of the drug trafficking network.