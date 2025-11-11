UP: College instructor held for abetment to suicide of student

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A physical training instructor was arrested here on Tuesday in connection with the suicide of a 22-year-old student, police said.

One of the accused, Sanjiv Kumar, has been arrested, and the remaining will be arrested soon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Kumar said.

The arrest came after hundreds of people held a protest outside DAV College in Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, demanding arrest of persons responsible for the suicide of Ujjawal Rana.

Rana, a second-year BA student of DAV College, set himself ablaze on Saturday on the college premises after allegedly being barred from appearing in examinations for non-payment of fees. He sustained 70 per cent burn injuries from the self-immolation and succumbed during treatment in Delhi on Sunday.

Subsequently, a case was registered against principal Pradeep Kumar, manager Arvind Garg, physical training instructor Sanjeev Kumar, sub-inspector Nand Kishor and constables Vineet and Gyanveer under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).